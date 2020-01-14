BJP Distances Itself From Goyal’s Book Comparing Modi to Shivaji
Jay Bhagwan Goyal launching his book.
Jay Bhagwan Goyal launching his book.(Photo Courtesy: Ashish Ekad/ Twitter)

BJP Distances Itself From Goyal’s Book Comparing Modi to Shivaji

Akshata Mishra
Politics

Union minister Prakash Javadekar issued a statement on Tuesday, 14 January, addressing the controversy over the recently published book by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’.

The book, which was released at the BJP’s Delhi office, has given way to much flak from the Opposition, particularly in Maharashtra, over the comparison drawn between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,

"Jai Bhagwan Goyal wrote a book comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has nothing to do with the BJP. We never knew what he was writing or has published," news agency ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

Javadekar also added that Goyal has agreed to withdraw the book.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not only a great warrior but a statesman of very unique quality. Therefore, people world over regard Shivaji Maharaj as one of the greatest in mankind. Therefore, we always say that he is incomparable.”
Union minister Prakash Javadekar told ANI

Javadekar also tweeted regarding the controversy, saying that the book has “nothing to do with the BJP”.

Meanwhile, BJP co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh has told reporters that the author has agreed to omit parts that are objectionable from the book, reported PTI.

Shiv Sena Slams Goyal’s Book

The Shiv Sena has lashed out at the BJP over Goyal’s book, with MP Sanjay Raut terming the incident as a case of ‘chamchagiri’ (sycophancy).

Taking a dig at BJP Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of Shivaji, Raut said, “The descendants of Shivaji should make their stand clear on whether they are comfortable with the Maratha warrior being likened to PM Modi,” reported PTI.

Issuing a warning over the book, Raut said:

“If this book is seen in anyone’s hand, they will have to face dire consequences.”
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told PTI

“BJP leaders are quite active when it comes to some issues, such as VD Savarkar. I hope they will demonstrate similar efficiency in this case also. The BJP should declare that it has no link with the book.”
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP, as told to PTI

Raut also said that Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who was once a part of the Shiv Sena, was removed after from the party after he allegedly caused mayhem at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi.

‘Shivaji’s Ideology Exactly Opposite to That of BJP: Congress’ Ashok Chavan

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan said the comparison was an ‘insult’ to Shivaji’s ideology, which he said was “exactly opposite to that of the BJP”.

"No individual can even match the legendary warrior king's toe nail," he added.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, meanwhile, filed a complaint at a Nagpur police station against Goyal, the book’s publisher and the distributor for “hurting the sentiments of the people” by comparing Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji in the book. 

NCP ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Jitendra Awhad and senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde also expressed their disappointment over the book.

BJP’s Own Leaders Express Displeasure Against the Book

BJP MP Sambhaji Raje on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah immediately ban the book.

"We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Raje said.

BJP MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale, who is also a descendant of Shivaji, said it was unfortunate that some “bootlickers” were stirring up a problem for the party’s image.

“I request my party leaders to put a check on such bootlickers who, for their personal gain, are ready to stoop to any level. I am totally against such comparison between Shivaji Maharaj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said the MLA from Satara.

BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, also a descendant of Shivaji, said, “Nobody in the world can be compared” to the Maratha king.

Bhosale also attacked the Shiv Sena for demanding Shivaji’s descendants to take a stand.

"Every time, it is said that ask descendants. When the Shiv Sena was christened, when the word 'Shiv' was used, did you come and ask the descendants?" Bhosale said, demanding the party to “remove the word 'Shiv' from Shiv Sena and rename it as 'Thackeray Sena'".

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

