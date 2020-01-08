Sanjay Raut Wants NCP Chief Sharad Pawar as Next President?
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that he wants to see NCP Chief Sharad Pawar as the next President of India. The Shiv Sena leader has said that he sees all the qualities of a President in Pawar.
Pawar recently played a key role in bringing together the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form government in alliance with his party in Maharashtra.
Talking to PTI, Raut said, "Sharad Pawar is a senior leader of the country. I think his name should be considered by all political parties for the post of President, the election for which will be held in 2022."
Asked about the opinion of other political parties on fielding the former Union minister and four-time state chief minister, Raut said he has "merely proposed" Pawar's name.
Pawar's party has got most of the 'plum' ministries, including Home and Finance, in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.
(With inputs from PTI)
