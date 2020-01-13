‘Insulting’: Oppn on BJP Leader’s Book Likening Modi to Shivaji
A book written and released by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal has found itself in the middle of a political storm for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The book titled ‘Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ has received backlash from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Goyal had earlier attacked the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and abused Maharashtra and the Marathi-speaking people.
“Shabash (well done) BJP!”, Raut wrote on Twitter as he launched an attack on the BJP, which also has Chhatrapati’s descendants as its members.
Shiv Sena Demands Answers from BJP
Talking to reporters on Monday, Shiv Sena’s leader, Sanjay Raut said the BJP should declare that it has no link with the book which likens PM Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji.
“A BJP leader has written the book titled 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', which we find insulting. The party should clarify whether it considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi as great as Shivaji Maharaj,” Raut said.
Raut also said that the warrior king's descendants should clarify if they like the PM being likened to him.
Without taking any names, Raut targeted the warrior king's descendants - BJP's Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje and former Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, who recently joined the BJP after quitting the NCP.
“BJP leaders are quite active when it comes to some issues such as (pertaining to Hindutva ideologue) VD Savarkar. I hope they will demonstrate similar efficiency in this case also. The BJP should declare that it has no link with the book,” the Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member said.
The descendants of Shivaji Maharaj from Satara and Kolhapur are affiliated with the BJP. They should speak about out their views on the issue, he said.
‘Nobody Can be Compared to Shivaji’: Chhatrapati’s Descendant & BJP MP
Talking to reporters, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, who is also a descendant of the warrior king, demanded a ban on the book.
“We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” he said at Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.
He demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah immediately ban the book, which was published in BJP's Delhi office.
BJP Hurt Sentiments of Maharashtra: NCP
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said the BJP had hurt sentiments of Marathi people.
“Nobody can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Maharashtra will never forgive those trying to do so,” he said.
Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil also criticised the book saying nobody can be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja.
State PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's personality and work are incomparable.
“No individual can even match the legendary warrior king's toe nail,” he said.
Congress Leader Files Complaint Against Book
A Maharashtra Congress spokesperson on Sunday lodged a complaint with Nagpur Police against Goyal for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people. In the complaint filed by Congress spokesman Atul Londhe, he said by comparing Modi to Shivaji Maharaj, the writer has insulted the warrior king.
“Delhi BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal has penned the book titled ‘Aaj ke Shivaji- Narendra Modi’. He unveiled the book at BJP’s office and also tweeted about it,” he said.
In his complaint, the Congress leader sought action against Goyal, the publisher of the book and its distributor.
(With inputs from PTI)
