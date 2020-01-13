‘Insulting’: Oppn on BJP Leader’s Book Likening Modi to Shivaji

A book written and released by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal has found itself in the middle of a political storm for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The book titled ‘Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ has received backlash from the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Goyal had earlier attacked the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and abused Maharashtra and the Marathi-speaking people.

“Shabash (well done) BJP!”, Raut wrote on Twitter as he launched an attack on the BJP, which also has Chhatrapati’s descendants as its members.