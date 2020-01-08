‘All Indians Free to Express Opinion’: Javadekar on Deepika in JNU

Students body ABVP, which is affiliated to the RSS, has been blamed by several groups for the incident. It has, however, denied its involvement and blamed the rival Left organisations for the violence.

Javadekar added that some unions in JNU had earlier decided to stop students from registering in semesters.

“We should not forget that this is an important issue. Stopping students from semester admission is anti-education,” he said.

Left bodies, which rule the JNU student union, have been accused of preventing students from taking admission in semesters as part of their protest against fee hike.