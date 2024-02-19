Meta & Misinformation Combat Alliance Partner To Fight Fake News Using Deepfakes

Meta, the parent company of the widely used messaging service WhatsApp, announced a partnership with the Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) to help fight ‘fake news’ spread through the increasing use of AI-generated content and deepfakes in India.

People who may want to verify whether the information or content they consume is accurate will be able to send it to a “dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp,” in an effort to combat deceptive content created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Content sent to the helpline, which will be launched in March 2024, will reach numerous independent fact-checkers and researchers, who will provide multilingual support in English and three regional languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.