Another Deepfake Video of Sachin Tendulkar 'Promoting' a Video Game Goes Viral

A video showing a TV anchor followed by former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar talking about an online game is going viral on social media as a real advertisement.
What's the truth?: This is a deepfake video.
Tendulkar has not endorsed any such online game.
He has clarified on his official X (formerly Twitter) account that a fake video of him 'promoting' an online game is going viral.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, which led us to an X post by News18 India, which showed the same video of the anchor.
In the original video, the anchor talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala.
We also found the original video of Tendulkar shared on YouTube by News18 on 23 April 2023.
Tendulkar is seen talking about his cricket journey and him turning 50.
It does not show him talking about the online game ‘Skyward Aviator’ as claimed.
Conclusion: A deepfake video of Sachin Tendulkar endorsing an online game is going viral as real.
