AI-Generated Images Passed off as Visuals of Mummies of Giant Egyptian Pharaohs

Three images are being circulated on social media platforms with a claim that they show the mummies of giant pharaohs that were discovered in 1920s.
What have users said?: Those sharing the images have said, "Mummies of Giant Pharaohs. 1920s. Howard Carter found many of these artifacts in a tomb excavation in Egypt."
(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: These images have been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
We noticed several discrepancies in the images, which are commonly spotted in AI-generated ones.
AI image detection tool, too, indicated the possibility of the images being generated using AI.
Discrepancies in the viral images: In the first image, we spotted seven fingers in one of the supposed mummies which is a common indicator of an image being AI-generated. Additionally, the person on the left side appears to be merged with his clothes.
A closer look at the second image showed that one of the people had a white spot in the place of an eye. The texture of the book and the marked person's hands have a smoothened-out texture.
The third image had some anomalies as well. The legs of the person on the left appears to be merged with each other. The fingers of the person on the right are peculiarly shaped.
(Swipe right to view all images.)
One of the mummies had seven fingers.
(Source: Viral Image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Passing the images through detection tools: Using the help of a detection tool named 'Hive Moderation', we checked the authenticity of the viral images.
The tool showed the probability of the images being AI-generated above 99 percent each time.
The image is likely to be AI-generated.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Team WebQoof further found that all these images were first indexed by Google in November 2023, which would not be the case had these been historical images. s
About Howard Carter: He was a British archaeologist who found the final resting place of Egyptian King Tutankhamun. According to a report, scans suggested that the king was a slightly built 19-year-old. The king's height was 5 feet 6 inches at the time of his death.
Conclusion: These images have been generated using the help of AI tools and do not show the mummies of giant pharaohs.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)