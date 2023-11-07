MCA Announces Fact-Checking Network For Indian Organisations

Fact-checking organisations are stepping up to the ever-evolving challenge of mis- and disinformation (which are collectively, popularly known as "fake news"), to help average citizens understand the perils of misleading and false information and how they can avoid falling prey to them.

The Indian fact-checking community is "a diverse and vibrant community," which has honed its abilities to cater to the linguistically and culturally diverse people of India so as to effectively communicate with them, in a wide range of languages and formats.

This community is, therefore, an ideal partner for tech platforms, civil society, and the government to tackle rampant mis/disinformation.