Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What Can You Do To Help Combat Misinformation on WhatsApp?

Received any suspicious links or spam on WhatsApp? Here are some tips that can help you combat misinformation.

Team Webqoof
Published
Photos
2 min read
What Can You Do To Help Combat Misinformation on WhatsApp?
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Unsolicited spams in form of scams and suspicious links are often carriers of mis/disinformation on WhatsApp.

Here are some tips that can help you combat them and stay alert.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  WhatsApp   Fact Check   Fake News 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×