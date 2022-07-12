Delhi Govt vs Centre: Supreme Court To Hear Plea Related to Control of Services

On 6 May, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

In a relief to the Centre, which was seeking the issue of control of services in Delhi to a larger bench, the apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt by the Constitution bench which “elaborately dealt with'' all legal questions.

“The limited issue that has been referred to this Bench, relates to the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and NCT Delhi with respect to the term ‘services'. The Constitution Bench of this court, while interpreting Article 239AA(3)(a) of the Constitution, did not find any occasion to specifically interpret the impact of the wordings of the same with respect to Entry 41 in the State List.

“We, therefore, deem it appropriate to refer to the above-limited question, for an authoritative pronouncement by a Constitution Bench...,” it had said.