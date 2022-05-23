Vinai Kumar Saxena Appointed as Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor

Anil Baijal on Wednesday, 18 May, submitted his resignation from the post of lieutenant governor, citing personal reasons. He sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Baijal was the 21st lieutenant governor of Delhi. He took office on 31 December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung, and served in the position for a long tenure of 5 years and 4 months.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, besides holding key positions in other ministries. He is also a former vice chairperson of Delhi Development Authority.