AAP Govt’s Legal Duties Don’t Change: MHA on Amended GNCTD Act

Sections 21, 24, 33, and 44 of the Act were amended.

According to the new legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha M Malikarjun Kharge had also, in the past, said that the Centre is trying to seize the powers of elected representatives in Delhi in order to run a “proxygovernment” by handling over all powers to a nominated L-G. Further, Kharge had pointed out that such centralisation of power is against the Constitutional principles and had suggested that the Bill be referred to a select committee for scrutiny.