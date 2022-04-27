'Need Control Over Delhi as World Views India Through Capital': Centre Tells SC

The Centre, on Wednesday, 27 April, told the Supreme Court that all transfers and postings of public officials in Delhi should be under its control since the national capital is the “face of the nation.”

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, was hearing petitions by the Delhi government on Wednesday against the Centre’s control of civil services.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said,