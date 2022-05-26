'Will Work as Delhi's Local Guardian': Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Oath as LG
Vinai Kumar Saxena, former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, on Thursday, 26 May, took oath as the 22nd lieutenant governor of Delhi.
Saxena (64) was appointed as Delhi’s new lieutenant governor almost a week after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned from the position citing personal reasons.
He is Delhi’s first lieutenant governor from a non-defence and non-bureaucratic background and was sworn in at Raj Nivas, the LG’s official residence, by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi.
A statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan read, “The President of India has been pleased to appoint Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”
'You’ll See Me More on Roads': Saxena
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, Saxena said, "I will be visible more on roads than at Raj Niwas."
He emphasised on the growing problem of pollution in Delhi and pledged to work alongside the Centre, state and local citizens to find a solution. Saxena also mentioned training for those currently employed in the unorganised sector.
"I want to tell Delhi people that I will work as local guardian and not as lieutenant governor," Saxena said, reported news agency PTI.
As Saxena takes charge of the LG’s office, Delhi’s elected government has been locking horns with the Centre over delayed municipal polls. The LG’s office directly takes care of issues related to land, police, law and order, and services. Since the implementation of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Ammendment) Act, 2021, the LG holds greater importance over the elected government in the National Capital.
"The former LG Anil Baijal and I worked together in Delhi on several projects and tried to solve many issues. He is a very good man. I wish him the best for the future and wish him good health and a long life. I welcome the newly appointed LG, Vinai Kumar Saxena on behalf of the people of Delhi. He will get the full support of the cabinet for Delhi’s betterment," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted soon after Saxena was appointed as Delhi's LG.
Rising Up the Ranks
Saxena studied at Kanpur University and started his career with the JK Group in Rajasthan as an assistant officer, working at its white cement plant. Over time, he progressed to the post of general manager, and later became the CEO and Director of Port Project.
He is known to set up the National Council for Civil Liberties (NCLL), a non-profit which famously opposed Medha Patkar's Narmada Bachao Andolan.
A profile of Saxena on the KVIC website read: "The role of his voluntary organisation NCCL was acknowledged by the people of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for exposing the activities of anti-dam activists."
During his tenure at the KVIC, khadi production increased by 115 percent in 2019-20, compared to 2015-16, when he assumed the position, while production of khadi grew by 179 percent in the same period, according to KVIC's website.
Saxena also brought several schemes and products during his tenure as chairperson of the Khadi commission, such as 'Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana,' 'Leather Artisans' Empowerment,' 'Honey Mission,' 'Khadi Prakritik Paint,' 'Project RE-HAB,' 'Khadi Fabric Footwear,' and plastic-mixed handmade paper.
Saxena has also received a number of awards for his contributions to the social sector.
(With inputs from PTI.)
