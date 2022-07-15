Alt News' Mohammed Zubair Gets Bail in 2018 Tweet Case, To Remain in Jail
Despite the bail, Zubair will remain in jail over other charges that he is facing in Uttar Pradesh.
A Delhi sessions court on Friday, 15 July, granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the case related to a 2018 tweet over 'Hanuman' hotel.
The bail was granted by sessions judge Devender Kumar Jangala after the order being reserved on Thursday, subject to him furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. The court said that Zubair cannot leave the country without prior permission of the court.
Despite getting bail, Zubair will remain in jail over other charges that he is facing in Uttar Pradesh.
The Case
The case against Zubair was registered by the Delhi police based on an objection from a Twitter handle called 'Hanuman Bhakt' over Zubair allegedly tweeting a questionable image.
The anonymous Twitter user had alleged insult to Hindu God Hanuman. His lawyers have argued that the image shared by Zubair was a screenshot from the 1983 movie Kissi Se Na Kehna.
The police filed the FIR on 20 June, taking cognisance of the 19 June tweet by the anonymous Twitter account. No formal complaint had been lodged with the Delhi Police in connection with the case.
Zubair had moved the sessions court for bail after the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had dismissed his plea and sent him to 14 days of judicial custody on 2 July. The court on 12 July had postponed his bail hearing to 14 July.
Zubair To Remain in Jail Despite Bail
Despite being granted bail in Delhi, Zubair will continue to be lodged in Sitapur jail over other cases. Zubair has been booked in six cases across UP. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on 8 July in a case lodged in Sitapur over allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
On 11 July, a Lakhimpur Kheri court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days over a case registered against him in 2021 for allegedly spreading enmity between religious groups.
A warrant was issued by the Lakhimpur Kheri police against Zubair on 9 July, a day after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Sitapur case. He has also been booked in Hathras in two separate cases.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.