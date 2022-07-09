After Bail from SC, Fresh Warrant Against Zubair Over a Case in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Supreme Court on Friday, 8 July, granted five-day interim bail to Zubair in Uttar Pradesh police's FIR against him over his reference in a tweet to certain Hindu seers as ‘hatemongers.’ The court said that the order pertains to the ‘hatemongers’ case FIR, and not any other FIR against him.

The court also further ordered that the bail is subject to the following conditions:

Noting the solicitor general's submission that Zubair is presently in judicial custody in connection with a different offence, registered in Delhi, the court said: "We are not concerned with any FIR other than the FIR dated 1 June 2022."

Despite the relief, Zubair has not been released since he continues to be in judicial custody in connection with an FIR registered by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity through his tweet made in 2018, in which he had shared an image from a Hindi film that showed the signboard of a hotel visibly changed from 'Honeymoon Hotel' to 'Hanuman Hotel.'