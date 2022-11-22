SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Sale of Electoral Bonds in Upcoming Elections

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 November, agreed to hear a petition raising additional issues in connection with the Union Government's recent notification authorising the sale of fresh electoral bonds for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The apex court, however, said that the petition related to additional issues in the recent government notification will be heard with the main case regarding electoral bonds.

"We'll hear IA with the main matter", a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, according to LiveLaw.

The main case related to electoral bonds includes petitions challenging the provisions of the Finance Act 2017, which led to anonymous electoral bonds.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna had said on 14 October, that these petitions will be heard on 6 December.