ADVERTISEMENT

SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Sale of Electoral Bonds in Upcoming Elections

The top court listed this for 6 December along with the main case on electoral bonds.

The Quint
Published
Law
2 min read
SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Sale of Electoral Bonds in Upcoming Elections
i

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 22 November, agreed to hear a petition raising additional issues in connection with the Union Government's recent notification authorising the sale of fresh electoral bonds for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The apex court, however, said that the petition related to additional issues in the recent government notification will be heard with the main case regarding electoral bonds.

"We'll hear IA with the main matter", a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, according to LiveLaw.

The main case related to electoral bonds includes petitions challenging the provisions of the Finance Act 2017, which led to anonymous electoral bonds.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna had said on 14 October, that these petitions will be heard on 6 December.

Also Read

SC Says It Will Hear Electoral Bonds Case Soon – Why is it Under Challenge?

SC Says It Will Hear Electoral Bonds Case Soon – Why is it Under Challenge?
ADVERTISEMENT

Now the petition related to sale of fresh electoral bonds in Gujrat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, will also be heard on 6 December.

In March 2021, the Supreme Court had rejected an application to stay the sale of electoral bonds ahead of the assembly polls in certain states.

The present petition came to the fore when the counsel sought an urgent listing before the top court saying that the sale of electoral bonds for Gujarat and Himachal Elections would be over soon.

According to the government's notification, the sale of electoral bonds will start on 9 November and end on 15 November.

Also Read

Interactive: All About Big Money Bonds! What Data of Electoral Bonds Sale Shows

Interactive: All About Big Money Bonds! What Data of Electoral Bonds Sale Shows
Also Read

Secret Policing? The Quint Finds Hidden Numbers on Electoral Bonds

Secret Policing? The Quint Finds Hidden Numbers on Electoral Bonds
Also Read

BJP Collects 76% of Electoral Bonds in 2019-20, Earns Rs 2,555 Crore

BJP Collects 76% of Electoral Bonds in 2019-20, Earns Rs 2,555 Crore
Also Read

Is SBI Redeeming Electoral Bonds for Ineligible Political Parties?

Is SBI Redeeming Electoral Bonds for Ineligible Political Parties?
Also Read

Not 105, Only 19 Parties Got Electoral Bonds; BJP Pockets 67.8% in 3 Years

Not 105, Only 19 Parties Got Electoral Bonds; BJP Pockets 67.8% in 3 Years
Also Read

Supreme Court Order on Electoral Bonds Has Loopholes, Say Experts

Supreme Court Order on Electoral Bonds Has Loopholes, Say Experts

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×