It’s All About Big Money Bonds! What Data of All Electoral Bonds Ever Sold Shows

Electoral bonds are interest-free bearer instruments used to donate money anonymously to political parties. Transparency activists who have opposed the idea of electoral bonds ever since they were proposed, contend that the transfer of the bonds is not really anonymous.

For example, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), which had moved the Supreme Court against electoral bonds, argues, "The said anonymity does not apply to the government of the day, which can always access the donor details by demanding the data from the State Bank of India (SBI)."

Since 2018, here is the total amount worth of electoral bonds which have been sold and the total amount which has been encashed by political parties.