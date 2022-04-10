SC Says It Will Hear Electoral Bonds Case Soon – Why is it Under Challenge?

In April 2019, an apex court bench led by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had delivered an interim order refusing to stay the electoral bonds scheme – while at the same time directing all political parties to provide details of donations received through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by 30 May.



The petitioners had sought interim measures — a stay on the electoral bonds scheme, or at least an order to the State Bank of India (which sells the bonds) to disclose details about the bonds — on the basis that the sale of these anonymous bonds during election season affected the level-playing field that is supposed to exist at this time.

Analysis of party funding disclosures had revealed that one political party appeared to be the beneficiary of most of the bonds purchased.

They also argued that voters should know who is funding political parties at this time when they need to vote for political candidates.



This order, however, did not affect the broader challenge to the constitutionality of the scheme, which Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted is a “weighty” issue and requires further time and arguments.

Thus, 2019’s order ended up being an ineffective one, neither ensuring transparency and the right of voters to know, nor helping to ensure a level-playing field during this election.



