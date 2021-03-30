Supreme Court Order on Electoral Bonds Has Loopholes, Say Experts

The SC said that, “most of the recommendations of the RBI have been accepted and incorporated in the Scheme”.

But that’s not true.

One of the RBI’s recommendations was “only political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and securing not less than 1% of the votes polled in the last general election to the house of the people or the legislative assembly, shall be entitled to receive the bond.”

“This recommendation has already been violated. Data is available on this violation which shows that many registered unrecognised parties who got less than 1% or no votes, have got electoral bonds,” said Chhokar.

As per data analysis by ADR which was based on RTI information received from EC, as many as 105 political parties submitted electoral bonds’ donors details in a sealed cover with the EC.

Of these 105 political parties, as many as 69 were registered but unrecognised parties. In other words, these political parties are registered with the EC but are not recognised parties.

Further analysis by ADR reveals that the vote share of 42 parties that submitted details of donations received through electoral bonds, range between a maximum of 0.86% and a minimum of 0.0003%.

Clearly, these 42 political parties do not fulfil the criteria of securing 1% of vote share. Then how can SC say that RBI recommendations were fulfilled?