From 1870 to 2022, a Timeline of the Colonial-Era Sedition Law Now Put on Hold

A law under which Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak were convicted, an issue which was contested in the Constituent Assembly debates, a section of the Indian Penal Code that has been the subject of endless controversy, here is the history of the sedition law - Section 124A of the IPC, which the Supreme Court put on hold on 11 May 2022, 152 years after it came into existence.