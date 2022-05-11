Right Move, Excellent, Historic: Former Judges, Lawyers Hail SC's Sedition Order

“I feel it is the right move, keeping in view that the vacations are coming and they would not have been able to decide (before the vacations)," former Supreme Court judge Deepak Gupta said regarding the order passed by the top court on Wednesday, 11 May, in the clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the sedition law.

But Justice (retd) Gupta also told The Quint that he would have been happier had the Supreme Court decided on the law, "but having accepted the request of the government, I think the Supreme Court's order is absolutely correct."