Guilty or Not, Umar Khalid Will Be in Jail for Years. Here’s Why

So why is Umar Khalid – like all the other accused in FIR 59 (except Safoora Zargar, who got bail on humanitarian grounds) – going to be stuck in jail for years to come now?

The answer lies in Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.

In regular criminal cases, bail is supposed to be the norm and pre-trial jail the exception. If the accused can show that they are cooperating, are not likely to repeat the alleged offence, are not going to abscond or threaten witnesses or tamper with the evidence – the court can grant them bail, even for what are termed non-bailable offences.

However, Section 43D(5) of the UAPA says that a person accused of an offence under Chapters IV and VI of the UAPA (terrorism and belonging to a terrorist organisation) shall not be released on bail if the court, after perusing the case diary and police report, “is of the opinion that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against such person is prima facie true.”

The police and the NIA have viewed this provision over the years as an embargo on anyone getting bail in a case where there are terror charges thrown in under the UAPA, regardless of the actual evidence against them. Trial courts have also, over the years since this provision was added to the UAPA in 2008, viewed the provision as such, because of its usage of the term ‘prima facie’.

In 2018, however, the Delhi High Court was hearing the case of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, an accused in an NIA case, who had sought to get bail because of the sketchy evidence against him – evidence in the nature of the hypothetical at the start of this article.