‘Umar Khalid Said We Have to Shed Blood,’ Lawyer Denies Allegation
“This allegation against Umar is false fabricated and procured illegally through duress,” his lawyer said.
As the probe into the February 2020 violence continues, in one of the latest charge sheets filed by Delhi Police claims that a ‘public witness Y’ said that at a private meeting held few weeks before the February 2020 violence JNU student Umar Khalid said, "Khoon bahana padega, aise nahi chalega. Chakka jaam hi aakhri rasta hai. Humein sarkaar ko ghutno ke bal laana hi hoga. Sanghiyon ki sarkar aise nahi maanegi.”
Translation: “We will have to shed blood, this can’t go on like this. The road blockade is our last recourse. We have to bring the government down to its knees. This government of the right-wing will not listen otherwise.”
The charge sheet reads: “In the last week of January 2020 Umar Khalid had participated in private meeting at the office near protest site Old Bus Stand, Seelampur and in the meeting the present applicant and her associates were present there. Umar Khalid told them that only speeches were not sufficient now as the government is against Muslims.” This is when he makes the aforementioned statement.
It is mportant to note that while in this paragraph public witness Y is referred to as a ‘her’, in the index and the beginning of this statement the witness is referred to as a man.
The public witness, according to the charge sheet has recorded their statement with the police under Section 161 of CrPC as well as to the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC, the charge sheet reads. While the statement to the police does not have evidentiary value, until it leads to recovery of evidence, the statement to the magistrate does.
In a letter dated 8 August, the police asked for protection for the witness claiming that the witness belonged to the area and resided with family. That they were law abiding citizens are apprehending that if their identity disclosed there shall be danger to the life for them and their family. “These witnesses are very much important witnesses for the case,” the letter reads.
The Quint reached out to Umar Khalid’s lawyer Trideep Pais who said the allegations were false. “This reference to and allegation against Umar Khalid is completely false fabricated and procured illegally through duress.”
Umar has been named in several charge sheets regarding the Delhi riots, in almost all high-profile ones, which portray him as one of the key conspirators of the riots. He has been summoned for questioning by Delhi police special cell and crime branch in the last few weeks, his phone confiscated, but he has not been arrested.
On 1 September Umar wrote to Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava detailing how someone he knew was coerced into giving a false statement to the police against him. When the witness had tried to resist the statement he was threatened by the investigating officials would then add in his statement how he himself had played a role in planning the chakka jam. They also threatened to arrest him under UAPA, Umar wrote. Eventually the person recorded his statement in front of a video camera and signed on a document.
The portion concerning Umar Khalid read, “Umar Khalid ne bola sahi waqt aane par hum Dilli mein chakka jam karenge jisse Sarkar ko yeh kanoon waapis lena pade.”
Translation: Umar Khalid said that when the right time comes we will organise a road blockade in Delhi, because of which the government will have to take this law back.
Responding to this specific allegation, Khlaid said in his letter to the police commissioner, “None of what is attributed to me in this pre-drafted statement that XY was coerced into giving was ever said by me. Despite not having a legal case or evidence against me, they are attempting to build a narrative in the minds of the general public to create ground to take action against me based on such obviously false accounts and fabricated statements.”
