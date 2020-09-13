‘Umar Khalid Said We Have to Shed Blood,’ Lawyer Denies Allegation

Umar has been named in several charge sheets regarding the Delhi riots, in almost all high-profile ones, which portray him as one of the key conspirators of the riots. He has been summoned for questioning by Delhi police special cell and crime branch in the last few weeks, his phone confiscated, but he has not been arrested.



On 1 September Umar wrote to Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava detailing how someone he knew was coerced into giving a false statement to the police against him. When the witness had tried to resist the statement he was threatened by the investigating officials would then add in his statement how he himself had played a role in planning the chakka jam. They also threatened to arrest him under UAPA, Umar wrote. Eventually the person recorded his statement in front of a video camera and signed on a document.



The portion concerning Umar Khalid read, “Umar Khalid ne bola sahi waqt aane par hum Dilli mein chakka jam karenge jisse Sarkar ko yeh kanoon waapis lena pade.”

Translation: Umar Khalid said that when the right time comes we will organise a road blockade in Delhi, because of which the government will have to take this law back.



Responding to this specific allegation, Khlaid said in his letter to the police commissioner, “None of what is attributed to me in this pre-drafted statement that XY was coerced into giving was ever said by me. Despite not having a legal case or evidence against me, they are attempting to build a narrative in the minds of the general public to create ground to take action against me based on such obviously false accounts and fabricated statements.”