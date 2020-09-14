Umar Khalid Arrested: What Delhi Riot Charge Sheets Say About Him

FIR 59, registered with Delhi Police Special Cell, which later developed into the ‘conspiracy’ FIR, was registered against Umar Khalid on 6 March.



According to this FIR, ASI Arvind Kumar said that an informer told him that the Northeast Delhi riots were part of a “premeditated conspiracy” allegedly hatched by Khalid, one Danish, and two others associated with different organisations.

That FIR states: “Khalid allegedly gave provocative speeches at two different places and appealed to the citizens to come out on the streets and block the roads during the visit of US President Donald Trump to spread propaganda at the international level about how minorities in India are being persecuted.”



As the charge sheet under this FIR is yet to be filed, it remains unclear what these two speeches are. However one speech made by Umar Khalid in Maharashtra’s Amravati was first shared by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on 17 February and then repeated by Home Minister minister Amit Shah on 11 March in parliament where he accused Khalid of instigating violence by appealing to people to protest. However, the clip the BJP circulated contained only the last 40 seconds of Khalid’s speech. The speech that the Delhi Police and Amit Shah are referring to, is one that he made in Amravati on 20 February.