What Did Umar Khalid Exactly Say in His Speech in Amravati?

The FIR alleges that “Khalid made an incendiary speech instigating people to block the streets during US President Donald Trump’s visit to India on 24-25 February so that propaganda can be carried out at an international stage that minorities are being oppressed in India.”

The FIR was registered on 6 March 2020.

On 11 March, during the debate on the Delhi communal violence in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Tejaswi Surya accused Khalid of instigating the violence in Delhi by appealing to people to protest on the streets during US President Trump’s visit to India.

Another claim regarding Khalid’s speech was made by BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to Fadnavis, “Khalid in his rally in Amravati had said riots will take place in Delhi, much before the actual riots took place.”