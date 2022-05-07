No Stranger to Controversy: Who is BJP Leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga?

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has, once again, stolen the spotlight.

The BJP leader was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police on Friday, 6 May, after he allegedly issued death threats to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After a series of events involving police officers of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, Bagga returned to Delhi in the evening, a few hours after being arrested.

You can read about the controversy in full here.

This is not, however, the first time that Bagga has raked up such a boiling controversy. So, who is Tajinder Bagga? How did he rise to fame? What are some of his most controversial moments?