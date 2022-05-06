'Was Hit': Bagga’s Father, Delhi Cops File FIR for Outraging Religious Feelings

The Delhi Police on Friday, 6 May, filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to "kidnapping" “outraging religious feelings,” and “wrongful confinement,” among others, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police on Friday morning.

The FIR has been registered at Delhi’s Janakpuri police station, after a complaint was received from Bagga’s father Pritpal Singh Bagga, 64, that his son “had been abducted from his house (in Janakpuri) by unknown persons around 8.30 am.”