Bagga Back in Delhi: Police To Ensure 'Adequate Safety' for Him and His Father
Bagga was produced at a Metropolitan Magistrate’s Gurgaon Residence on Friday night.
Hours after being arrested by the Punjab Police, BJP leader and National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, returned to Delhi on the evening of Friday, 6 May.
The police had picked him up on Friday, over a case registered against him in Mohali last month. His arrest was due to him allegedly issuing death threats to Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film The Kashmir Files.
Released After Appearing Before Metropolitan Magistrate
According to an Indian Express , he was produced at a Metropolitan Magistrate’s Gurgaon Residence on Friday night and was allowed to head home around midnight.
His advocate said that as per his medico-legal case (MLC) report, he had suffered injuries on his back and shoulder during the day. Taking cognisance of this, the court asked the SHO to ensure adequate security for Bagga and his father.
According to Hindustan Times, the Delhi Police said on Friday that they had ‘recovered’ the BJP leader from Haryana after he was allegedly "abducted" from his home in Delhi’s Janakpuri earlier that day.
Haryana police had intercepted Punjab Police in Kurukshetra and handed over Bagga to Delhi Police, after which he was bought back to Delhi in the evening.
Bagga’s Fathers Claims
The youth leader’s father, Pritpal Singh, claimed that he was assaulted. He told The Quint that three police personnel from Punjab police came home. Within 15 minutes, 15 others barged in. He claimed that they did not allow Tajinder to wear his turban.
He said, "I was manhandled when I started making a video of what was going on. I was punched on the right side of my face and one of them hit me on my shoulder."
Advocate Satyapal Jain, appearing for Delhi Police in Punjab and Haryana High Court told the media that the Delhi police had lodged an FIR and flashed messages to various places. It also moved Dwarka court and obtained a search warrent, which meant that wherever Bagga was found, he could be rescued, taken into custody and brought back to the Dwarka Court.
Bagga’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’ Celebrated by the BJP
After he returned to Delhi, BJP leader Adesh Gupta tweeted that democracy and truth have won and that Bagga was back home. He thanked Amit Shah for the same and said that the incident was a slap on the Kejriwal government’s arrogance.
Punjab Govt Files Haebus Corpus Petition
Meanwhile, the Punjab government filed a Habeas Corpus petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Haryana government alleging that the 12 police personnel that were involved in the arrest had been detained by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra on Friday.
The issue was listed before Justice Lalit Batra, who then issued the notice to the Haryana government and the central government. The hearing was to take place on 7 May. However, Advocate Satyapal Jain told ANI that the matter was adjourned till Tuesday, 10 May, since it was pertaining to a different bench.
(Sources: Hindustan Times, The Indian Express and Bar and Bench)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.