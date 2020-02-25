Morning After NE Delhi Violence, No Police Presence in Brahampuri

A day after a head constable and four civilians were killed in the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi, there was no police presence in the surrounding areas.

The Quint’s Shadab Moizee, who was present at the Brahampuri area in Seelampur on the morning of 25 February, found no barricades, no deployment of police force, and no check posts. Residents in the area said lack of police presence made them insecure.

On 24 February, violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones. Apart from the five deaths, at least 50 people, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured.

Several areas in northeast Delhi were affected.