After 2 Days, Delhi Police Says Jaffrabad Shooter Wasn’t Arrested

A senior Delhi Police official on Thursday, 27 February, told The Quint that the shooter in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad, who was identified as Shahrukh, has not yet been arrested.

“He has not yet been arrested,” the cop told us on condition of anonymity.

The development comes two days after news agency ANI had reported that Shahrukh was first detained and later arrested by the Delhi police – a report which was neither refuted not corrected by the cops.