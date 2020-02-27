After 2 Days, Delhi Police Says Jaffrabad Shooter Wasn’t Arrested
A senior Delhi Police official on Thursday, 27 February, told The Quint that the shooter in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad, who was identified as Shahrukh, has not yet been arrested.
“He has not yet been arrested,” the cop told us on condition of anonymity.
The development comes two days after news agency ANI had reported that Shahrukh was first detained and later arrested by the Delhi police – a report which was neither refuted not corrected by the cops.
The videos of the gun wielding man had gone viral on social media which showed him firing in the air, and then confronting a police officer. He was also seen brandishing his gun to those on the other side of the barricade.
Massive violence had erupted in parts of Delhi on Monday as anti-Citizenship law and pro-Citizenship law protesters got into a scuffle that escalated into stone-pelting and arson resulting in the death of 34, including a policeman.
