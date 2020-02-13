11 People Served Notices for Sit-In Against CAA in UP’s Sambhal

The Sambhal district administration in Uttar Pradesh has issued notices to 11 people who are on a sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the past 20 days in Pucca Bagh area of Nakhasa, an official told PTI on Thursday, 13 February.
On Wednesday, police used water cannons to disperse workers of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who were protesting in West Bengal's Siliguri, against CAA and NRC, reported ANI.
Earlier during the day, a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.
- Protesters against CAA, NRC and NPR were forcibly pushed back by the police as they breached the barricades in Delhi on 10 February
- While the Supreme Court has refused to remove people protesting at Shaheen Bagh for now, it also observed that “there cannot be indefinite protests in a common area”
- On the Shaheen Bagh protest, SC has set the matter for hearing on 17 February and issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police
Cong to Start 2nd Phase of Anti-Caa March From Thursday
Opposition Congress today announced it would start its second phase of 'Padyatra' (march) against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the north bank of Brahmaputra from Thursday.
The 'Padyatra' will begin from Behali in Sonitpur and conclude in Nalbari on 20 February.
11 Served Notice for Sit-In Against CAA in UP's Sambhal
The administration has identified 11 people for instigating the protesters, including several women, sitting on dharna and issued notices under CrPC sections 107 (security for keeping peace) and 116 (inquiry as to truth of information) asking them to sign a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh each with an undertaking that they would not indulge in any disruptive activities, Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said.
On the other hand, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said a separate set of notices have been served by police to 75 people, including nine women, sitting on the dharna under section 149 of the CrPC, which empowers the police to prevent cognisable offences, reports PTI.