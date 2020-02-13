11 People Served Notices for Sit-In Against CAA in UP’s Sambhal

The Sambhal district administration in Uttar Pradesh has issued notices to 11 people who are on a sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the past 20 days in Pucca Bagh area of Nakhasa, an official told PTI on Thursday, 13 February.

On Wednesday, police used water cannons to disperse workers of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who were protesting in West Bengal's Siliguri, against CAA and NRC, reported ANI.

Earlier during the day, a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.