‘Crushing Dissent’: NSA Slapped on Anti-CAA Protesters in UP’s Mau

Speaking in defense of his brother Chandan, Shahid said, “I have not spoken to him for the last two and a half months. My brother was doing well in politics and becoming a notable face in the area. Someone must have given his name to hurt him. There is no truth in these allegations.”

Jamal said that dissent was intrinsic to a democracy (Asahamati loktantra ki ruh hain) and these arrests are making it hard for anyone to survive. “This is the police behaving like hooligans. I am known to be someone who will honestly tell people what I think and it is extremely obvious that the UP Police is carrying out the demands of the state government. They have spread hate like nothing before. They want to crush any kind of opposition.”



Mau police has issued arrest under NSA for at least two more people, The Quint has learnt. “This is not going to end anytime soon,” Jamal said.