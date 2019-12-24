‘Begged for His Body’: Kin of 2 Killed in Bijnor Police Firing

They sped towards the closest government hospital where the staff immediately said the matter was serious and that he should be taken elsewhere in Bijnor. They took a car on rent to get him to a private hospital in Bijnor. "He was screaming in pain, and about 100 meters away from the private hospital in Bijnor, he breathed his last. He struggled through hiccups (imitates). I did not want to believe it. I held the legs of the doctor and begged him to save my son's life but they declared him dead," recalls his father.

Arshad brought his son home thereafter; Anas’ wife was informed of his death on arrival of the body. "So far they told me he was hit with a stone," Bushra Anas tells The Quint while she continues to observe iddat (period of mourning). Their seven-month-old son Adeeb is all she has now.