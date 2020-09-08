‘Won’t Bend Before UP Govt’: Kafeel Khan Alleges Torture in Jail

“I never told my family about the physical torture in jail in my letters. I always said I am fine because I didn’t want to give them more pain,” said Dr Kafeel Khan, choked with emotion. In a conversation with The Quint, Gorakhpur-based Dr Kafeel Khan opened up on what led to his imprisonment, and the travails of being in jail.

A free man again, Dr Khan said he was thankful for the ‘landmark’ judgment by Allahabad High Court on 1 September, which quashed his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and demanded his immediate release.