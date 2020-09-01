Delhi Riots: Six Months After ‘Torture’, Khalid Saifi Awaits Bail

Explaining the torture, the application reads, "At around 3 pm (on 26 February) the Applicant was taken to a room on the first floor of the police station where around 8 - 10 policemen assaulted the Applicant with batons and lathis for over half an hour. They hit him all over his body including his face and his hands, but particularly targeted his legs. Due to the extreme pain he was suffering, the Applicant lost consciousness in the police station itself, and was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital."

His wife Nargis met him a day later, on 27 February, at Mandoli jail. She was shocked at seeing her husband being brought out to meet her and their daughter on a wheelchair. "I vividly remember everything. He arrived on a wheelchair and had injuries all over.”