‘Intellectuals, Not Terrorists’: Jamia, JNU & AMU on Top Rankings

Often labelled as ‘anti-national’ hubs of ‘terrorism’, students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Aligarh Muslim University say that the high rank obtained by their respective institutions in the list of top central universities, serves as a ‘tight slap’ to those who had accused them of indulging in everything but studies.

The students were referring to detailed rankings of some 40 central universities released by the Ministry of Education, in which Jamia has secured the highest score of 90 percent, followed by Rajiv Gandhi University of Arunachal Pradesh at 83 percent, Jawaharlal Nehru University at 82 percent and Aligarh Muslim University at 78 percent.