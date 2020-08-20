‘Intellectuals, Not Terrorists’: Jamia, JNU & AMU on Top Rankings
Jamia has secured the highest score of 90 percent in rankings of Indian central universities.
Often labelled as ‘anti-national’ hubs of ‘terrorism’, students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Aligarh Muslim University say that the high rank obtained by their respective institutions in the list of top central universities, serves as a ‘tight slap’ to those who had accused them of indulging in everything but studies.
The students were referring to detailed rankings of some 40 central universities released by the Ministry of Education, in which Jamia has secured the highest score of 90 percent, followed by Rajiv Gandhi University of Arunachal Pradesh at 83 percent, Jawaharlal Nehru University at 82 percent and Aligarh Muslim University at 78 percent.
Jamia Student Shua Hayat said that the news of the university topping central university rankings is a proud moment for all students, especially those who had participated in the mass movement against CAA last year.
“It is an even more proud moment for us, as it is a response to those who had tried to create a narrative that Jamia is a hub of terrorism.”Shua Hayat, Jamia Student.
Adi Al Hasan, a student at Jamia, says that he was a victim of police action inside Jamia’s Central Library on 15 December, when cops entered the campus and attacked students, allegedly to round-up protesters who had turned the ongoing anti-CAA protests violent that afternoon.
“This number one rank is a direct reply on the face of the government, on the face of the people who spread hate and alleged that Jamia is a hub of terrorism where students commit violence,” he said.
Would Have Done Better Without Police Brutality: AMU Students
Aligarh Muslim University student Areeba says that despite being dragged into one controversy after another and being called a ‘terrorist university, students have demonstrated that our ‘university produces intellectuals, not terrorists.’
In December 2019, UP police had entered AMU, lathi-charged students and even fired teargas shells after clashing with students who were protesting in solidarity with their Jamia counterparts.
This police brutality, says Almas Ahmed, had caused psychological distress among students and they would barely prepare well for exams.
“The police brutality on students in AMU had disturbed students mentally for a long time and we could hardly study. If the incident didn’t happen, AMU would probably have ranked better.”Almas Ahmed, AMU Student
Can Rankings Change Perceptions?
Jawaharlal Nehru University, which has secured the third position among central universities, too had witnessed much violence on 5 January, in which a masked mob entered the campus and attacked students who were protesting the varsity’s decision to hike hostel fees.
Milind, a student at JNU said that like always, “JNU has proven that even if you
disagree with the university, hurl abuses at it or even demand its closure, you can't compete with the quality of education at JNU.”
However, JNU student Sadat Hussain feels that rankings may not be able to bring about a change in how many perceive the university.
“In last 4-5 years, it has been happening that JNU is topping university ranking. Despite of this, the perception among the people is still the same as 2015-2016. So, I don’t think the present ranking of JNU is going to absolve the university’s image.”Sadat Hussain, JNU Student
