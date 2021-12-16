UP Govt Claims No Deaths Reported Due to Oxygen Shortage in 2nd COVID Wave

"No death has been reported in the state due to lack of oxygen during the second wave," the Uttar Pradesh government claimed on Thursday, 16 December, during Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, news agency PTI quoted.

Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh was responding to a question raised by Congress member Deepak Singh when he made the disputed assertion.

Despite widespread reportage on deaths owing to the lack of oxygen during the second wave of coronavirus, the UP health minister went on to say that death certificates of the 22,915 patients who died of the virus made no such mention.

The Congress member contended: