Not Supplying Oxygen to Hospitals an Act No Less Than Genocide: HC

"The state of affairs that we have come to know about the management of an online portal created by the government today casts a shadow upon the COVID-19 hospital management,” the court further said.

In light of this, the bench has asked the District Magistrate, Lucknow and District Magistrate, Meerut to probe the matter of such news items within a period of 48 hours and submit their reports, reported LiveLaw.

The Bench was referring to the news of the death of five patients in the ICU of a new trauma centre of Medical College in Meerut, as well as two hospitals in Meerut and Lucknow which washed their hands off of patients due to shortage of oxygen.

The court added that it normally would not have ask for enquiries into such news, but were doing so because lawyers appearing in the matter submitted that this was indeed the case. Therefore, the court has found it necessary to direct immediate remedial measures to be taken by the government, the order said.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar & Bench.)