7 COVID Patients Die in Meerut Hospitals Due to Oxygen Shortage

The doctor said that the trouble are is the management of oxygen. He further claimed that the shortage has been a “daily problem.”

As reported by NDTV, 28-year-old Mohammed Kasim, whose COVID positive mother is in the hospital, had to get an oxygen cylinder from Haryana's Karnal 110 km away, at a cost of Rs 25,000.

The hospital asked them to get their patient discharged or arrange for oxygen themselves.

As per the state’s health department figures of 25 April, Uttar Pradesh has more than 2.97 lakh active cases and 1,11,65 deaths recorded so far.

Five districts have over 10,000 active cases, including Lucknow with 52,068 cases, Varanasi with 17,321, Kanpur with 16,916, Prayagraj with 16,333 and Meerut with 11,455 cases.

(With inputs from NDTV.)