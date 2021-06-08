22 ‘Turned Blue’ in ‘Mock Oxygen Drill’ in Agra Hosp, Probe On
An immediate probe has been ordered into the incident that took place in a prominent private hospital.
Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh has ordered a probe into allegations that a private hospital in Agra turned off oxygen supply during an alleged mock drill, leading to the alleged death of 22 patients.
The owner of the prominent private hospital in Agra was caught on camera reportedly saying that on the morning of 27 April he had snapped the oxygen supply of critical patients for five minutes to "experiment who would survive."
“We were told that even the Chief Minister cannot get oxygen, so start discharging patients. Modi Nagar is dry. We started counselling families. Some were willing to listen but the others said they would not leave. I said ok let’s do a mock drill. We will find out who will die and who will survive. So we did that at 7 am. A mock drill was done. No one knows. Then we identified 22 patients. We realised they would die. This was done for 5 minutes. They started turning blue.”Arinjay Jain, Owner of Paras Hospital, as quoted by NDTV from the 1.5 minute audio clip which has now gone viral.
After the video clip from 28 April went viral, Jain said his statement was being misconstrued. He said, “We too had received instructions from the administration for judicious and rational use of oxygen. In the third week of April, we categorised our patients into those who were on high flow and those on low flow (of oxygen)."
A report by the NDTV further quoted Jain saying, “We had to find out the oxygen dependency of the patients to understand how we can handle the situation if there is an oxygen shortage or if the supply gets over... Mock drill means taking stock of the situation before facing an issue, to understand how to work in emergency. We had categorised the patients...We categorised COVID patients to see which patient needs how much oxygen... Mock drill does not mean switching off a patient's oxygen. We did not switch off oxygen. I did not clearly say so in the video. I said a mock drill was done at 7 am. In this, 22 patients were segregated.”
‘No Deaths Due to Oxygen Shortage That Day’: Agra DM
Rubbishing the reports of 22 deaths due to ‘oxygen mock drill’, Agra DM Prabhi N Singh said, as quoted by ANI, “Seven patients, including COVID infected, died in a private hospital due to an alleged oxygen shortage on 26-27 April. There were 22 critical patients admitted in the hospital but have no details of their death. We'll look into the video that has surfaced about their death.”
“( The) Fact is there were four deaths due to COVID that day and three more the next day. There were 97 patients admitted (at the hospital). ADM (city) and Additional CMO Mr Sharma have been named. We’ll verify the video and probe accordingly. But reports of 22 deaths is incorrect. No death due to lack of oxygen at the hospital.”
The Agra DM added, “We have investigated the private conversations on 28 April that took place in their personal chamber. Preliminary enquiry suggests that Paras Hospital was provided with 121, 117, and 135 D-type cylinders and as per the requirement, they were sufficient.”
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Condemn the Incident
Hitting out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “There is a severe shortage of both oxygen and humanity under the BJP rule.” He also offered his condolences to the families of those who allegedly died due to the oxygen shortage.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tweeted about the incident.
