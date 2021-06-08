22 ‘Turned Blue’ in ‘Mock Oxygen Drill’ in Agra Hosp, Probe On

After the video clip from 28 April went viral, Jain said his statement was being misconstrued. He said, “We too had received instructions from the administration for judicious and rational use of oxygen. In the third week of April, we categorised our patients into those who were on high flow and those on low flow (of oxygen)."

A report by the NDTV further quoted Jain saying, “We had to find out the oxygen dependency of the patients to understand how we can handle the situation if there is an oxygen shortage or if the supply gets over... Mock drill means taking stock of the situation before facing an issue, to understand how to work in emergency. We had categorised the patients...We categorised COVID patients to see which patient needs how much oxygen... Mock drill does not mean switching off a patient's oxygen. We did not switch off oxygen. I did not clearly say so in the video. I said a mock drill was done at 7 am. In this, 22 patients were segregated.”