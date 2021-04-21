Shortage of Oxygen: Lucknow Hospitals Turn Away Patients

Amid the COVID surge in Uttar Pradesh, its capital Lucknow is now facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders. Notices have been put up in at least two hospitals stating the lack of oxygen, and patients have been asked to visit other centres.

Mayo hospital announced that they were ensured 400 oxygen cylinders however the supply centre has not been able to deliver on the assurance. In one of the notices, the Mayo hospital stated that they had oxygen left only for 15 minutes.

However, after speaking to The Quint, it was clarified that the hospital authorities have somehow managed to obtain oxygen for the next few hours. However, the need for more oxygen cylinders remains urgent.