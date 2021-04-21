Shortage of Oxygen: Lucknow Hospitals Turn Away Patients
The second ‘Oxygen Express’ will leave from Lucknow on Wednesday night to fill up liquid oxygen from Jharkhand.
Amid the COVID surge in Uttar Pradesh, its capital Lucknow is now facing a shortage of oxygen cylinders. Notices have been put up in at least two hospitals stating the lack of oxygen, and patients have been asked to visit other centres.
Mayo hospital announced that they were ensured 400 oxygen cylinders however the supply centre has not been able to deliver on the assurance. In one of the notices, the Mayo hospital stated that they had oxygen left only for 15 minutes.
However, after speaking to The Quint, it was clarified that the hospital authorities have somehow managed to obtain oxygen for the next few hours. However, the need for more oxygen cylinders remains urgent.
The Make Well Hospital and Trauma Centre also put up a notice regarding the same and asked patients to visit other higher centres.
While speaking to The Quint the hospital authorities claimed that they had not received any assurance from the UP administration even though the situation has gotten worse.
Mohanlalganj MLA Kaushal Kishore, while speaking to two oxygen supply centre owners, was told that a drug inspector had asked them to not provide oxygen to private hospitals.
However, the drug inspector denied any such statements were made following which Kishore made an appeal to oxygen supply centres to provide oxygen to both, private and government hospitals without being compelled by any drug inspector or local authority.
Manager of one of the oxygen refilling stations in Lucknow, Akash Kumar said the demand for an oxygen cylinder has gone up by 80 per cent. We are currently providing 600-700 oxygen cylinders per day but the demand has crossed 1,200, reported India Today.
Oxygen refilling centres near Talkatora and Nadarganj in Lucknow also witnessed massive crowds who had come there to procure liquid medical oxygen cylinders.
At least three states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now Uttar Pradesh have sought the assistance of Indian Railways for delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) through ‘Oxygen Express’ trains.
A railway ministry official said that the second ‘Oxygen Express’ carrying around seven to eight empty tankers will leave from Lucknow on Wednesday night to fill up liquid medical oxygen from Bokaro, Jharkhand.
(With inputs from ANI and India Today)
