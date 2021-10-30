Tripura Anti-Muslim Violence: How Social Media Was Used to Mobilize Mobs

Translation: The temple's priest on his way to the temple heard about the violence and then didn't go there. But people say that he didn't let the Quran be removed from the lap of Hanuman.

The person who was supposed to guard the temple all night was named Mohd. Shaheen. He is in police custody.

The Quran sharif found in the temple is not from Bangladesh. It has been imported from Saudi Arabia. The person who was doing the live was named Faiz. He is a recent return (from Saudi). He's also in police custody.

The person who kept the Quran in Hanuman's lap, he can be seen in the CCTV footage from the adjacent street. He was seen keeping the Quran, took Hanuman's Gada and was walking. He used to come to the Mosque near the temple everyday to read his Namaz. He didn't visit since the incident.

The person who informed the OC about the incident, used a fake identity. His name was Akram. He is also in police custody.

I am asking Bangladeshi Muslims and their supporters that when the real culprits are found, will your sensitivity work the same? Will they set fire to the houses of the people of their own religion? Or will they forgive them?

How much will we suffer?

We need to expose the real culprits now. Everyone rise against them.