Mosque Vandalised, Two Shops Set Ablaze During VHP Rally in Tripura

A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set on fire during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally in Tripura's Chamtilla on Tuesday, 26 October. The VHP gathering had been called to protest against the the recent cases of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Three residences and a few shops in Rowa Bazar, that were occupied by members of the minority Muslim community, were also plundered, Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty indicated, as per news agency PTI.