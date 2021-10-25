‘Living in Fear’: Hindus in Bangladesh Recount the Horrors of Communal Clashes

“My brother has been coming here for 25 years for Durga puja. This is the first time his wife came with him. She came to my house for the first time, beautifully clad in a red saree. Now I will have to send her back in a white saree,” the weeping sister of late Jatan Saha tells The Quint as his wife Laki Rani Saha stands in the background, consoling her four-year-old child.