Tripura: 15 Injured as Right Wing Groups Clash with Cops During Protest Rally
The protest rally was being held by right wing groups against attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
Around 15 people, including three security forces personnel, were injured after right wing groups clashed with the police at Udaipur in Tripura, on Thursday, 21 October.
Activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were disallowed by the police from taking out a procession in the Gomati district, about 50km from the state capital Agartala, against attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
Similar protest rallies were held at Agartala in West Tripura and Dharmanagar in North Tripura district the same day.
The protesters claimed they had been given permission for the rally, but the police said section 144 was imposed in the area on Thursday.
The police said that the protestors resorted to stone-pelting and three police personnel were injured.
“The protesters were baffled by this sudden obstruction and there was some scuffle. We suspect some people might have tried to confuse the administration saying we would disrupt law and order. Twelve protesters sustained injuries in the lathi charge and are now under treatment at Gomati district hospital,” Abhijit Chakraborty, a local RSS leader told The Indian Express.
A group that held a protest rally at Agartala submitted a deputation to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner’s office, demanding punishment for those involved in attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. The second Bangladesh Film Festival, scheduled to be held from October 21-23 as a joint initiative of Bangladesh Information and Cultural Affairs Ministry and the Assistant High Commissioner’s office at Agartala was cancelled.
Tensions in Bangladesh
The tensions have been rising in Bangladesh as the minority Hindus, who constitute 9 percent of Bangladesh’s population, celebrated Durga Puja last week. The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council said at least 70 puja pavilions and temples were attacked.
More than 450 people have been arrested so far and 72 cases have been filed till now over communal violence. At least seven people have been killed so far in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
