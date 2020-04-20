QBiz: Stranded Workers Can Work With Some Curbs; Oil at 21-Yr Low

The Union government on Sunday said that workers stranded in relief camps could go to work within the states they were in but didn’t give permission to let them go back to their home states or allow any interstate movement.

The home ministry issued a “standard operating system for movement of stranded labour” to allow workers to resume work from 20 April when additional economic activities will begin in areas not designated as “containment zones”.

The government has said that migrant workers residing in relief camps in various states should be registered with the local authorities “and their skill-mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of work”. “In the event...migrants wish to return to their place of work, within the state where they are presently located, they would be screened and those asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work,” the guidelines said.

(Source: The Business Standard)