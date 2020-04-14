Cash Transferred in Accounts of Poor During Lockdown: Tomar

The Centre has transferred cash in the accounts of poor across the country under various welfare schemes during the lockdown utilising 14 percent of the rural development ministry's total budget within first month of the fiscal to ease the troubles faced by them, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday, 14 April\.

Sharing details of the measures taken by the Centre in the wake of the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, the Rural Development Minister said the government has cleared all pending payments of beneficiaries under the employment guarantee scheme of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).