Share Profits From Low Crude Oil Prices With People: Cong to Govt

“Our question today to you is, why are you not passing on a fraction of these humongous gains,” he posed, adding, “The BJP needs to realise that it has to stop solo profiteering; instead of stealing touch it has to give a healing touch.”

Singhvi recalled that the price of crude oil internationally was hovering around USD 108 per barrel in March 2014 and now, six years later on 30 March 2020, it was at a historic low of USD 23 per barrel. Lives are most important, followed by livelihood, the Congress leader said

“We want to draw your attention to GDP -- Gas Diesel Petrol -- during lockdown and how they should be harnessed to deal with the lockdown,” he said.