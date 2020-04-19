COVID-19: Labourers to be Allowed Conditional Intra-State Movement

The migrant labourers currently residing in relief and shelter camps in states and UTs should be registered with the concerned local authority and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works.

The SoP said in the event that a group of migrants wish to return to their places of work within the state where they are presently located, they would be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work.

It may be noted that there shall be no movement of labour outside the state and UT from where they are currently located. The local authorities shall also provide for food and water etc, for the duration of their journey, the SOP said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. While extending the lockdown till May 3, the prime minister declared that select activities will open up from April 20 in identified areas.